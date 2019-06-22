Levi Randolph holds basketball camp at Bob Jones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - From Bob Jones to Alabama, to the professional level, Levi Randolph worked his way to the top on the basketball court, and now he's giving back.

The former Patriot hosted his basketball skills camp on Saturday that will run until Sunday at Bob Jones High School, and he had some help from some former Alabama guys. Trevor Lacey, Trevor Relaford, Riley Norris, and Lawson Schaffer all came out to help teach the campers the basics of the game, and Randolph was really happy with the turnout.

"Today I had a lot of kids with a lot of energy that was eager to learn," said Randolph. "We had three different groups. Just tried to take away something that we learned over the years and we just want to come back and bring them some knowledge."

"We had opportunities like this growing up, and we just felt like it was important to pass knowledge on down you know," said Trevor Lacey, who played his high school basketball at Butler before playing at Alabama and NC State. "Hopefully you know when they get older they can pass it down to the next generation as well."

Randolph most recently played in the Cleveland Cavaliers organization for their G-League affiliate the Canton Charge, but is now a free agent. He is looking for the next step in his journey.