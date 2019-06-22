× Huntsville Utitlies working to restore power after Friday’s storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities is working to restore power after Friday’s storms.

Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, the outage map showed power was still out in several parts of West Huntsville, Madison, Owens Cross Roads, and Hazel Green, as well as other parts of Madison County.

The utility said crews worked overnight Friday to restore service, but the daylight will allow restoration efforts to move faster, since crews will be to assess damage easier.

HU added crews will work throughout the day to restore service.

For outage updates, check the outage map.