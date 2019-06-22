× HEMSI ambulance wrecks leaving scene of officer involved wreck

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police said they are on the scene of a wreck with injuries on Wall Triana and McCrary Road.

Details are limited but the wreck has blocked traffic going both ways on Wall Triana.

Madison Police posted on Twitter saying a Madison City police officer was involved in the initial wreck. The officer and driver of the second vehicle were transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We had an officer injured in a two-car accident on the way to work on McCrary Road this afternoon. Both our officer and the driver of the second vehicle were transported to Huntsville Hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening. HPD is working the accident. — Madison Police Dept (@madisonpoliceAL) June 22, 2019

After leaving the scene of the wreck, HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said an ambulance was involved in a second wreck transporting a person to the hospital. That wreck occurred on Wall Triana near Hwy 72. Webster said there were no injuries with the second wreck.

WHNT News 19 is gathering more details.