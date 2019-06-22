× Dr. Steven Leath out as Auburn University president

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University will soon have a new president.

The university announced Friday Dr. Steven Leath is leaving the University.

In a statement, Wayne T. Smith, president pro tempore of the Auburn University Board, said he appreciated Leath’s leadership.

“Dr. Leath arrived with vision and enthusiasm to take Auburn to the next level. We’re grateful for his dedication and commitment as Auburn made strides as a world-class public university. We wish Steve and Janet all the best.”

During Leath’s tenure, the University earned the Carnegie R1 designation, which put it in the top 100 research universities in the nation; initiated awards programs for interdisciplinary research and graduate fellowships; and added a child care facility at the Auburn Research Park, with plans for a new Innovation and Research Center and a health sciences facility operated by the East Alabama Medical Center.

Before Auburn, Leath was president at Iowa State University and held several positions at North Carolina State University, leaving NCSU as the Vice President for Research and Sponsored Programs.

“As I’ve said many times, serving as Auburn’s president has been the highlight of my career,” Leath said in a statement. “I’m confident we leave Auburn stronger than when we arrived.”

Smith said the Auburn Board will meet to name an interim president soon.