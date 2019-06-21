Westminster Christian Academy to host youth football camp June 24-26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Westminster Christian Academy is set to bring its youth football camp back for yet another year. The camp will be held June 24-26 at the Wildcats' varsity football stadium.

The camp runs from 6-8:30 p.m. each night for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. You can register online at http://www.gocatsgo.org and click on summer camp registration, and walk ups are welcome as well.

"You know I love working with the older guys, but it's real refreshing to work with the really young ones I mean they're super cute," said Westminster Christian Head Football Coach Louis LeBlanc. "Just seeing the smile on their face and the excitement they have and they are all in and they can't wait to do whatever it is you know and they love to tackle the dummies but it's just really fun to see a kid do something he thought he couldn't do."