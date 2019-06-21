× Summer kicks off with free cones at Dairy Queen

Summer just got a little sweeter.

The first day of summer is June 21st and to celebrate Dairy Queen is offering FREE small regular or dipped ice cream cones. This special is only available through the Dairy Queen mobile app and at participating locations.

Participates must download the app and select the coupon.

Dipped cones include original vanilla, the seasonal favorite Dreamsicle, and classic chocolate.

To find a participating Dairy Queen, click here.