Police: Wedding crasher suspect tied to at least 9 wedding thefts

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police said they’ve tied a woman wanted for stealing gifts from newlyweds at their wedding receptions to thefts from at least nine wedding receptions this year.

The woman is responsible for thefts at weddings not only in north Alabama, but in central Alabama and even in Tennessee, according to the Florence Police Department.

The woman struck at a Shoals wedding in March, stealing several gift cards from the reception, according to police. She was captured on surveillance video at another wedding in Florence in June.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has said the woman will face charges there as well when she’s found.

If you have any information on who she may be please contact the Florence Police Department at (256)760-6610 or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP” plus your message.