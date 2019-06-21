Police say car break-ins at Indian Creek Parkway serve as a reminder to be vigilant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- According to the Huntsville Police Department a series of car break-ins happened Wednesday evening when a running club was out on the trails here at the Indian Creek Greenway.

Car windows were smashed and purses and wallets were taken.

Lt. Michael Johnson says this serves as a reminder to never let your guard down when it comes to valuables in your car.

"Like shopping centers, parking lots of these parks like this walking trail can be a target-rich environment for somebody looking for this crime of opportunity," Johnson said.

The rules are simple but very important.

Lock your car doors. And if you're leaving valuables in the car, put them out of sight.

"If there's a purse in a locked car in a car seat or on a floorboard visible, there's a good chance that you could be a victim," Johnson said.

In this case, police say the criminal attempted to use credit and debit cards at a local business within one hour of the crime. Police are using that information in their investigation.