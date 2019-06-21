Need a summer job? Hotels.com will pay you $10,000 to poolhop

Grab your sunscreen! Hotels.com wants to pay one lucky person to pool hop coast to coast for two weeks in August.

The company is hiring its first-ever “Poolhop” to research hotel pool parties across the country and there’s a $10,000 stipend.

The job is simple; travel to six incredible hotels, sip on fruity beverages, take pictures, and report back to Hotels.com fans.

Applicants must be 21-years-old or older and have the ability to apply sunscreen.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, June 25th.

To apply for this position, click here.