Madison County doctor pleads guilty to trading drugs for sex

NEW MARKET, Ala. – A Madison County doctor has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to illegally distributing and dispensing prescription drugs.

Dr. Rodney Morris pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 19th, to 64 counts of illegally distributing and dispensing Schedule II controlled substances, including opioid painkillers.

Officials say evidence shows Dr. Morris prescribed these painkillers in exchange for sexual favors and monetary gain.

Records show that between August 2012 and May 2017, Dr. Morris illegally prescribed several drugs for one patient, including hydrocodone, alprazolam, oxycodone, and tramadol, in exchange for sexual favors. Officials say this patient illegally sold some of these drugs to supplement her income and after the patient died in May 2017, Dr. Morris attempted to erase evidence of her being his patient.

Dr. Rodney Morris was a practicing physician at the New Market Clinic, which closed in October 2017.

Morris is scheduled for sentencing on October 23, 2019.