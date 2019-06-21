× Huntsville police looking for attempted fraud suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are looking for a man who they said tried to lease property in someone else’s name.

Police released two images Friday of the suspect, who they said tried to lease a property using someone else’s name without that person’s permission.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 256-427-7270 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.