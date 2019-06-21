× Fort Payne man charged with attempting to elude police

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Fort Payne police say a man they tried to stop for a driving violation led them on a pursuit through city streets and then resisted their attempts to arrest him.

Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, Fort Payne police said an officer tried to pull over Leon Dale Watson, 23, in the area of 15th Street and Grand Avenue. Watson stopped momentarily but then sped away trying to elude the officer, they said.

Officers said Watson turned through several streets until he hit a guide wire on a power pole near Beason Gap East and Lincoln Avenue. He then tried to walk away from the vehicle as it stopped, they said.

Watson wouldn’t comply with officer commands and was physically put on the ground and placed under arrest, according to police.

Officers charged him with DUI, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude law enforcement and second-degree marijuana possession.