Food trucks and merchants highlight Athens Main Street’s Fridays After Five

ATHENS, Ala. – Restaurants, Music, Food Trucks, and Merchants are headlining this month’s Fridays after Five event in downtown Athens.

June’s Fridays after Five event is on June 21 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on the Square in Downtown Athens.

Fridays After Five is an event catered to the family to dine, shop and enjoy live entertainment while appreciating the historical aspect of downtown Athens.

The second Fridays After Five will feature six different food trucks, BBQ, hotdogs, stuffed potatoes, and Cajun! Each Fridays After Five event this year has a unique theme; this week is all about Friendship. What better way to visit food trucks than with your friends? Kid Zone’s will once again be set up on various sides of the Square. Bring your friends and make friendship bracelets, color, receive cool prizes and more!

Amy Higginbotham, the owner of Trinity’s, said, “Fridays After Five is such a fun event for the family and by staying open later it gives us exposure to a crowd that we may have otherwise missed.”

The Summer Concert series, hosted by Athens-Limestone County Tourism, will be on the Courthouse steps in front of Marion street. Headlining this Fridays After Five will be One Voice. They will be performing from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The downtown merchants, vendors, and restaurants that are participating:

Restaurants:

Lucia’s: $4.99 Margaritas

Terranova’s: Drawing for $25 gift card

Village Pizza: Pizza, salads, subs, and wings

Wildwood Deli: Fridays Suppers

Food Trucks:

New South Hotdog: Five different styles of hotdogs and various sides

Our Little Kitchen: Seafood gumbo, shrimp po’ boys and other Cajun style foods

Rita’s: Italian ice and custard

Sno-Boss: Different flavors of sno-cones

Spud Truck: BBQ potatoes, maple bacon sweet potato fries, fajita curly fries and more

TH Food Services: “All the Right Seasonings” Barbecue

Merchants:

Bennett’s Clothing: Men’s and women’s clothing store

Boneyard Antiques: Unique items and antiques

Boutique Bliss: Women’s clothing boutique

CEI Bookstore: $5 deals and apparel discounts

Crawford’s Gifts: Gifts, clothing and home décor

Epiphany’s: Women’s clothing boutique

Garnet’s: 20% end tables, vintage trucks, and suitcases

High Cotton Arts: Art demos, light refreshments, and special discounts

Pimento’s: Gifts and home décor

Pulse Boutique: 20% boutique clothes and 10% medical uniforms

Snapdragon’s: Kid’s clothing store

Tammy’s Fine Jewelry: Earrings, necklaces, and rings

Toodlebug’s: Baby and children’s boutique

Trinity’s: Gifts and home décor

UG White: Buy 1 lb. of chocolate and get ¼ lb. free