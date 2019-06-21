ENTER TO WIN: Cosmic Canvas Space Art Contest for Kids!

Posted 12:00 am, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01AM, June 21, 2019

The INTUITIVE Planetarium brings incredible views of space right here to the Tennessee Valley, so we’re asking area kids to share with us their own out-of-this-world view.

All rising 3rd – 8th graders are invited to download our template and create their own view from space.  Maybe it’s life on other planets?  Maybe it’s a city of stars? Or a new galaxy that’s never been discovered?

Whatever your vision, share it with us using our planetarium template and one lucky winner will be randomly chosen to receive tickets to visit the INTUITIVE Planetarium!

 

