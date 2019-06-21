× Crews battled house fire on Swancott Road in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews responded to a house fire off County Line Road early Friday morning.

Crews were called just before 3:00 a.m. to the fire on Swancott Road near the Madison-Huntsville city line.

Officials say at least five fire trucks responded but there’s no word on the extent of damage or where the fire started at this time.

