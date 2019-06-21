Battle of the Beards returns for its 2nd year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Show off your face fluff this Saturday to raise money for good cause.

The Bearded Villians of North Alabama are hosting the 2nd annual Rocket City Battle of the Beards on Saturday, June 22nd. This special event will be held at InnerSpace Brewing Company off Clinton Avenue.

Entry for the competition begins at 5:00 p.m. with the battle beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The beard competition costs $15 per person.

Categories for the beard competition:

Full beard natural under 6”

Freestyle

Business/College beard

Natural full beard with style ‘stache

Full beard natural over 6”

Whiskerina creative beard

Kids creative beard

There will also be a cornhole tournament costing $20 per team.

The money raised will benefit the NICU of Huntsville Hospital through the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.