Alabama jobless rate dips to 3.7%

June 21, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s unemployment has fallen slightly to a record-tying 3.7%.

An announcement released Friday by the state says the May jobless rate fell one-tenth of a percent from April’s rate of 3.8%.

That’s well below the May 2018 rate, and it ties a record set earlier this year for the state’s all-time low unemployment mark.

Overall employment rose to more than 2.1 million people. That represents a yearly gain of 40,720 workers.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham has Alabama’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.1%, followed by Marshall County at 2.3%.

Wilcox County in rural west Alabama has the state’s highest jobless rate at 6.6%. Greene County is next at 5.7%.

