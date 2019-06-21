× 2 injured following wreck on I-565 involving an 18 wheeler

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials are responding to a wreck at westbound I-565 near the Jordan Lane exit.

According to authorities, two people were injured, one received life-threatening injuries.

Police received reports saying the driver who hit the 18 wheeler was driving on the wrong side of the interstate. Officials have closed 3 westbound lanes of traffic and two eastbound lanes.

Drivers should expect delays in this area and proceed with caution.

