2 injured following wreck on I-565 involving an 18 wheeler

Posted 5:30 am, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:34AM, June 21, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials are responding to a wreck at westbound I-565 near the Jordan Lane exit.

According to authorities, two people were injured, one received life-threatening injuries.

Police received reports saying the driver who hit the 18 wheeler was driving on the wrong side of the interstate. Officials have closed 3 westbound lanes of traffic and two eastbound lanes.

Drivers should expect delays in this area and proceed with caution.

WHNT News 19 has a reporter on the scene working to gather information.

