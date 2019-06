× Troopers confirm Guntersville man died in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy 79

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man died in a two-vehicle crash just north of Guntersville on Hwy 79.

Alabama State Troopers confirmed that Dakota Keith Moore, 26, of Guntersville died at the scene. Authorities say the driver of the second car was not injured.

The crash happened at 4:15 p.m. on Hwy 79 near mile marker 76, six miles north of Guntersville.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the crash.