Strong to severe storms possible Friday

While we don’t necessarily think of severe weather in the month of June, the reality is that the summer months are prime for “mesoscale convective systems”, which is the scientific term used to describe large thunderstorm complexes that roar through numerous states.

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Tennessee Valley under a *SLIGHT RISK* of Severe Thunderstorms Friday, with the main impacts being damaging winds.

The caveat is that it's not 100% guaranteed that we will see severe storms tomorrow -- it all depends on what develops in the Great Plains/Midwest and if those storms ride south into the Tennessee Valley.

These MCS’s or complexes can produce large swaths of damaging winds, and unfortunately, forecast data indicates that a thunderstorm complex may move south from the Midwest into the Tennessee Valley.

At this time, the severe storms are expected to approach south Tennessee and north Alabama around 12pm and exit into central Alabama around 7pm.

Wind gusts as high as 60 mph are possible with these storms, though the wind gusts may be greater if the storms congeal into a line. Check the radar if you are traveling out of town Friday afternoon through early Friday evening.

