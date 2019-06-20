Scattered “pop up” storms possible Thursday afternoon

Thunderstorms producing gusty winds and heavy rain moved through the Tennessee Valley early Thursday morning, and for the most part, the rain has moved out.

However, the heat and humidity will remain in place through Thursday afternoon, which means more scattered showers and storms are possible after 12pm.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Tennessee Valley within a *MARGINAL RISK* of severe thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon. This means that the majority of the severe storms will be east of the Tennessee Valley, but a few afternoon storms may briefly produce gusty winds that may knock down a few trees or powerlines.

Even with the heavy rain that fell Thursday morning, cool air is not expected to filter into the region anytime soon. Instead, temperatures will continue to warm into the mid to upper 80s — and the humidity will stay in full force through the weekend.

In fact, scattered storms remain in the forecast well into next week. Click here to read the latest Tennessee Valley forecast discussion from The Weather Authority.