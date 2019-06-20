× Salute the Sun on International Yoga Day June 21st

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Breath in, breath out.

June 21st is International Yoga Day and to celebrate Light-On Yoga Fitness at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment is hosting a donation based yoga class complete with a guided meditation.

This 2-hour yoga experience is Friday, June 21st at 9:00 a.m. and is led by yoga fitness instructor, Cathy Lighton. Organizers ask you to bring a yoga mat if you have one.

This class is open to the public and is donation based, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Prison Yoga Project.

The theme this year is ‘yoga changed my life’. Organizers want to remove the stigma of ‘studio yoga’ and any ideas that yoga exists only for a certain demographic.

