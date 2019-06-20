Salute the Sun on International Yoga Day June 21st

Posted 11:48 am, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52AM, June 20, 2019

Close-up of attractive young woman folding blue yoga or fitness mat after working out at home in living room. Healthy life, keep fit concepts. Horizontal shot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Breath in, breath out.

June 21st is International Yoga Day and to celebrate Light-On Yoga Fitness at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment is hosting a donation based yoga class complete with a guided meditation.

This 2-hour yoga experience is Friday, June 21st at 9:00 a.m. and is led by yoga fitness instructor, Cathy Lighton. Organizers ask you to bring a yoga mat if you have one.

This class is open to the public and is donation based, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Prison Yoga Project.

The theme this year is ‘yoga changed my life’. Organizers want to remove the stigma of ‘studio yoga’ and any ideas that yoga exists only for a certain demographic.

For more information, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.