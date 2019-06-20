Rocket City Trash Pandas uniforms unveiled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas unveiled five uniform variations in a ceremony Thursday evening.

The team unveiled two home uniforms and two away uniforms for the inaugural 2020 season, as well as a camouflage version for games honoring the military.

Fans also will be able to buy the authentic game jerseys as part of an experience called the Authentic Jersey Experience. Jerseys must be ordered before the end of the year and will be custom cut for each fan’s size.

Jerseys will cost $199 from June 20-June 30. After that, they’ll cost $249 through the end of the year. The Authentic Jersey Experience includes customers getting their jerseys in the Trash Pandas locker room, using a player’s locker for the day, taking batting practice on the field and enjoying a post-game “spread” in the players lounge.

The Trash Pandas will play in a stadium under construction at the Town Madison development on Zierdt Road.