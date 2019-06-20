× Police: Observant Uber driver leads to sodomy arrest in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police say an observant Uber driver who thought a young girl may be in trouble led to a sodomy arrest.

They say the driver noticed something “not right” with one of his clients, a young female between the ages of 12 and 16. The driver dropped the victim off at the intended address, noting specifically that the offender was not with her, then called police.

Police say they interviewed the driver, then found the victim and accused offender at an address.

The preliminary investigation yielded the arrest of William Park Winston, who was booked into the Madison County Jail late Wednesday night on a second degree sodomy charge. He has no bond set.