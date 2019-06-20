Overnight Storms Left Damage Across the Tennessee Valley

A line of fast moving storms brought down trees and power lines early Thursday morning across the Tennessee Valley. Here is a recap of the events:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued from Madison County west until 6am CT Thursday morning.

A line of severe storms entered NW Alabama after 1am.

That same line moved through Madison/Limestone Counties from 2am-3am.

It exited the Tennessee Valley around 4:30am.

This photo came from Tami Newcomb in Park City, Tennessee.

Her email said this:

“Winds were high enough to move the patio set across the deck and then turn it over. The table is a heavy glass weighing around 80 pounds and the umbrella base weighs around 50-60 pounds. Looks like we are in the market for a new umbrella.” Tami Newcomb, Park City, Tennessee.

This was a fast line moving across the entire state between 3-4 hours! Most saw a severe thunderstorm warning with multiple reports of damaging winds and power outages.

There could be more storms through the afternoon and evening. There is still a chance of stronger storms with damaging winds later on today. Make sure you have our Live Alert 19 app downloaded to your smart phone. More showers are possible through the weekend, but the chances of severe weather are less Saturday and Sunday.

