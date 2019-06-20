Organizers say Fun Fest 2019 is a success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Huntsville's Parks and Recreation Department hosted their 5th City-wide Fun Fest Thursday at Milton Frank Park.

Children enjoyed water slides, a mobile rock wall, face painting, various games, free haircuts, food and more.

Organizers say the best part is that everything today was free for attendees.

They say a year's worth of planning went into the event and all the work to gather vendors and make this possible for the community is absolutely worth it.

"I've lived up north in an area that didn't do things like this, so when we moved here we were in shock that Huntsville even had things like this everywhere. I mean we have been to multiple since we moved here," says mother Amy Edelman.

Organizers say Parks and Rec takes pride in being able to provide free events for the community. They say it's part of their initiative to improve the quality of life in Huntsville.