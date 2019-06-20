No sanitizer in dishwasher and fly in egg wash during health inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morgan County

Camino Real

2504 US-31, Decatur, AL 35603

Score: 80

Violations:

There was no chlorine sanitizer in the dishwasher

Food was at improper cold holding temperatures Sour cream and refried beans in reach in cooler were at 50ºF

Food was at improper hot holding temperatures Tamales 118ºF, steak 109ºF



All violations were corrected by the follow up.

________________________________________________________________________

Madison County

Logan's Roadhouse

8994 Madison Blvd, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 79

Violations:

A fly was found inside of egg wash while it was in use. The egg wash was discarded. Follow up: No insects were found in food.

The ice machine had a black substance inside of it. Follow up: The ice machine was cleaned.

Several pans, plates, bowls, and utensils were found in clean storage with food debris on them.

The first two violations were corrected.

_____________________________________________________________________

Clean Plate Recommendation

Madison County

Clyde's BBQ

12181 County Line Rd, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 99

This 7-week-old barbecue spot on County Line Rd. in Madison is getting inventive, without sacrificing quality and flavor.

Owners Stan Stinson and tina ford say Clyde's BBQ is named after their beloved dog.

Customers can sit inside or if they're in a hurry -- stop by the drive-through window.

They're smoking classics like pulled pork, brisket and ribs alongside things like lamb bacon. The flavorful strips are featured in 'The Shepherd' spud and put a twist on a BLT.

And then there are the golden hand pies that are stuffed with things sirloin and bourbon onions, or curried potatoes.

When we visited, the special hand pie of the day was a delicious smoked buffalo chicken. They also give customers "keto-friendly" options.

And if you still have room for dessert, they're smoking the chocolate chip cookies too -- adding a delightful layer of flavor.