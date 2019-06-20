New poll: Almost half of young Americans don’t use deodorant
Ditching deodorant is a growing trend among young people.
According to the poll conducted by YouGov.com, nearly 40% of people between the ages of 18-24 have not used deodorant in the past year.
48% of those 18 to 24-year-olds also claim that they have not purchased deodorant in the past year.
Almost half of the polled Millennials and GenZers are not wearing deodorant or antiperspirant.
Deodorant statistics reported:
- 37% of 25-34-year-olds say they have not bought it in the last year
- 31% of 25-34-year-olds say they have not used deodorant in the last month
- 22% of 35-44-year-olds say they have not used deodorant in the last month
- 16% of 45-year-olds and older say they do not wear deodorant
Another poll claims young Americans are split on whether to wash their hair daily or not.