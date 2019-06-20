× New poll: Almost half of young Americans don’t use deodorant

Ditching deodorant is a growing trend among young people.

According to the poll conducted by YouGov.com, nearly 40% of people between the ages of 18-24 have not used deodorant in the past year.

48% of those 18 to 24-year-olds also claim that they have not purchased deodorant in the past year.

Almost half of the polled Millennials and GenZers are not wearing deodorant or antiperspirant.

Deodorant statistics reported:

37% of 25-34-year-olds say they have not bought it in the last year

31% of 25-34-year-olds say they have not used deodorant in the last month

22% of 35-44-year-olds say they have not used deodorant in the last month

16% of 45-year-olds and older say they do not wear deodorant

Another poll claims young Americans are split on whether to wash their hair daily or not.