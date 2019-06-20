× Memphis man added to TBI Top 10 Most Wanted List, reward offered

MEMPHIS, TN. – Officials in Tennessee say they need help locating a man who’s been on the run for months and was added to the Most Wanted list.

Eric Balkin is wanted by the TBI, the Memphis Police, the Shelby County Sherriff’s office, and other agencies. Officials say Balkin has multiple charges against him.

Balkin is a 35-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7″ and weighs 183 pounds.

Balkin is wanted for kidnapping, aggravated robbery, assault, and running from officials, according to authorities.

Officials say Balkin has a history of violence and is considered dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information on his whereabouts.

Officials ask you to call, 1-800-TBI-FIND, if you have information about Balkin.