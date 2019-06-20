× Huntsville Hospital outreach program disperses $500k in grants to healthcare non-profits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital’s community health initiative program has awarded half a million dollars to local healthcare programs.

Community health organizations submit applications for consideration and are selected by a committee.

This year’s recipients range from senior healthcare clinics to children’s clinics:

The Arc of Madison County – To provide gap coverage for health needs within the disabled population

CASA of Madison County – To support the Safety Net program, which allows aging and homebound seniors to age in place safely

Community Free Clinic – To continue providing medical care to uninsured residents of Madison County

Community Free Dental Clinic – To continue providing free dental care to low income, uninsured adults in Madison County

First Stop – To provide first-aid, dental and optical needs to unsheltered and underserved individuals in Madison County

HEALS – To provide medical, dental and optometry care to underserved children at Huntsville schools

New Hope Children’s Clinic – To provide access to affordable and comprehensive health care to children in southeast Madison County

Rock Steady Boxing – To support a non-contact boxing program that has proven clinically effective in delaying the progression of Parkinson’s disease

Village of Promise – To support the Infant University program for at-risk children

WellStone Behavioral Health – To expand behavioral health outpatient services to clients ages 3 to 18 at local schools.

The Community Health Initiative has awarded more than $10.5 million to 47 different non-profits since 1996.