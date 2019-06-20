Donations meant to help those in need stolen from Florence thrift store

FLORENCE, Ala. – It’s a thrift store set up to give its proceeds back to the community. This week, Florence police are trying to identify two women who took boxes of donations without permission.

These are surveillance pictures from the Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. Located on South Poplar Street, donations are normally dropped off on their back porch.

Sunday evening, cameras captured these two not dropping off, but picking up. According to police reports, the women took 20 boxes of donations.

Saint Vincent de Paul would have taken the items and resold them, to help hundreds of people in the Shoals community. So not only are they stealing from an organization, they are taking away from the needy.

Help detectives identify the two accused thieves. If you have information call (256)386-8685, send a detailed text message to 274637, or submit your tip on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Operators are standing by 24-hours a day.

Each tip is kept anonymous and worth a cash reward if an arrest is made.