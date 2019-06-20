Auburn’s Chuma Okeke selected as 16th pick in NBA Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2019 NBA Draft is officially here and no surprise Duke's Zion Williamson was the first overall pick going to the Pelicans, but what about the unexpected first round picks?

Chuma Okeke from Auburn University is a officially a pro now going as the 16th overall pick in this years draft. Okeke is the first Auburn player to be drafted since 2001 and the first first-rounder since 2000 and just the 7th in program history.

Okeke averaged 12 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds per game while also leading the Tigers in steals this past season.