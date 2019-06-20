Albertville teen with cancer gets wish granted to go to Hawaii

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- One young girl from Albertville got a wish granted to visit Hawaii.

Kimber Strasberg rode in on a boat to the Buckeye Pavilion at Guntersville State Park where friends and family, decked out in leis, surprised her with a Hawaiian-themed surprise party.

In February 2018, tragedy struck the Strasberg family. After Kimber tried out for a cheer squad, her knee was hurting. The family visited a few doctors before they took a PET scan.

"They said they want nothing to light up," said Leslie Strasberg, Kimber's mom. "But her body lit up like a Christmas tree, so 90% of her body had cancer."

The family was told she only had six months to live. Leslie said Kimber was later diagnosed with anaplastic large cell, b-cell, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma stage 4.

From there, she began defying all the odds and kept her head up.

"I always knew that I was given the journey for a reason and I could get through it somehow and there was a way to get through it," said Kimber. "And it was a way to get through it. I found the light at the end of the tunnel."

Kimber's not stopping now, she's setting and achieving goals. "Going back to school is one," said Kimber. "I just accomplished one and that's being able to walk again, and then soon I want to be able to go back to gymnastics."

The Strasberg family leaves for Hawaii in July.

You can follow Kimber's journey on her Facebook page Kimber's Fight 4 Life.