Tangled String Music Festival taking place June 22 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Tangled String Music Festival is Saturday, June 22 at Big Spring Park East in downtown Huntsville.

Gates will open at 3:00pm. This year, the one-day outdoor music festival will also include a special stage for local talent.

There will be beer, wine, food, an artist market and more. Tickets are required for everyone age ten and older. You can get them online now or at the festival for $30. Children nine and under are free.

Pets and outside food/beverages are not allowed. However, festival-goers may bring their own seating. Chair bags are subject to search. For more information, click here.

The mainstage schedule includes:

4:00pm-4:45pm

Early James & The Latest

A Birmingham-based group bringing a blend of raw, winsome blues

5:15pm-6:00pm

Daniel Donato

A white-hot guitar prodigy from Nashville

6:30pm-7:15pm

Lera Lynn

An ethereal roots musician with Sing Lock Records in Muscle Shoals

7:45pm-9:00pm

Drivin N Cryin

Atlanta-based Southern rockers with a gold record and 33 years together

9:30pm-11:00pm

Big Sam's Funky Nation

A horn-heavy, boisterous urban funk act out of New Orleans