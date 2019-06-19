Slight Risk Of Severe Storms This Evening

June isn’t technically a severe weather month for the Tennessee Valley. It’s a friendly reminder that we could get severe weather at anytime of year. The Storm Prediction Center has the western half of our viewing audience under a *SLIGHT RISK* of severe thunderstorms this evening. The main threat will be damaging winds.

Here is a look at the timing. There could be a later start to the activity this time. It might be closer to sunset before heavy storms move into the region. This is just one output showing strong to severe storms coming through from the late afternoon early evening through the overnight. There is a chance they could arrive a little earlier as well.

The futurecast has heavy storms moving into northwest Alabama around 5pm and then moving east through the Tennessee Valley through 10pm. They will exit the region around midnight. Winds to 60 mph and large hail are possible with this line. Check the radar if you are working late or going to be out and about through the overnight hours.

Rain chances stay up Thursday with lower coverage on Friday into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday reach the lower 90s with only a few widely scattered showers.

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion

