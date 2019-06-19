× New federal standard approved to improve safety of high chairs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new federal standard has been approved regarding safety standards to make high chairs safe.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission approved a new federal mandatory safety standard to make high chairs safer for home and restaurant use. The new mandatory standard applies to all the infant high chair manufactured or imported on or after June 19, 2019.

The new standard aims to prevent deaths and injuries to infants and toddlers.

New Federal Standard to Improve Safety of High Chairs Takes Effect: https://t.co/KL0H9qJytZ — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 19, 2019

New rules:

High chairs must meet requirements for stability and restraint systems and warning statements printed on high chairs about how to avoid fall hazards.

CPSC Data:

An estimated 18,500 high chair-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments in a recent 2-year period, according to CPSC’s National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS).

Most incidents were related to falls when a child tried to climb into or out of the high chair; when the chair tipped over as a child pushed back, or rocked back and forth while seated in the high chair; or when a component (such as the restraint, tray, or lock) of the high chair failed.

Safety Tips for Using High Chairs:

Play it safest by ensuring that your high chair’s manufacture date is on or after June 19, 2019. The manufacture date is located on a label on the high chair.

Always use the safety straps and adjust to fit the child tightly.

If a high chair includes a tray, do not use the tray to hold the child in the high chair. Instead, use the restraints.

Stay near and watch the child during use.

Do not let children climb into or stand on the high chair.

Note: This standard does not include booster seats or hook-on high chairs.