× Neighborhood on edge after family says home invader killed their dog

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville family told WHNT News 19, and posted online, that someone with a gun broke into their home on Gallatin Street near Bob Wallace Avenue on Tuesday night while their son slept. They said the person had a bandanna on and in the middle of the confusion, shot their dog multiple times.

Now neighbors are on edge and staying alert.

“It was very traumatic,” said neighbor Katie Morring. “It was very scary to think that could happen to anyone, especially in this neighborhood because it is such a sweet, quiet neighborhood.”

Police say the victims believe the perpetrator or perpetrators wanted jewelry and cash. Huntsville Police are investigating this as a home invasion and robbery. They said a specialized unit is on the case.

“There is a lot of physical evidence that we were able to collect on this scene and we feel pretty confident,” said Lt. Michael Johnson.

Still, Morring wants to get the word out to her neighbors. She says she doesn’t even know the people who live in the home where this happened, but she wants everyone to stick together to prevent crime.

“I just want people to be cautious and be aware,” she explained.

Lt. Johnson said police will be increasing patrols in this neighborhood at nighttime. In the meantime, they want everyone to keep a sharp eye.

“We would like everyone to please report to us any suspicious activity,” said Lt. Johnson.

“I won’t ever be leaving my car or my house unlocked or anything like that,” Morring commented. “And security will definitely be increased.”

Lt. Johnson said what happened in that neighborhood was isolated to that place and it’s still under investigation. He expects investigators to make an arrest soon.