Mike Morris takes over Randolph boys basketball

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - There's new basketball coach in town over at Randolph; he goes by the name Mike Morris and he's bringing tons of coaching experience with him to the Tennessee Valley.

Morris has coached at Samford University for the past 25 years, leading both the men's and women's teams.

Coming back to Huntsville is a homecoming for Morris and his family; he played at UAH and was recruited by Lennie Acuff and his wife grew up here in the 256.

Morris has always coached at the college level, so this is his first time with a high school squad but he says he's up for the challenge.

"Being Division 1 to high school, I'm learning a lot you know I've gotta learn how to drive a school bus and all that but this is a very neat school and a very well respected school and I'm glad to be a part of it," Morris said. "That's my goal to get a product out on this court that the community the Randolph community and even the Huntsville community will wanna come watch."

Morris says he's already impressed with the Raiders just a few days into his new post.

"They're learning me I'm learning them I'll tell you what I've seen is just really tough kids, bright, disciplined they wanna please the coach and that's a great start they wanna be coached they wanna be challenged," Morris said. "Just a really neat opportunity here at Randolph at a very unique distinctive school."