HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Children’s Advocacy Center has a new employee, a service dog named Wilson.

The center posted a picture on their facebook page saying:

“Meet Wilson! Our new, and favorite, coworker at the NCAC. Wilson has been here a week and is already making a huge difference with the children in our programs.”

They thanked Canine Companions for Independence for matching them with Wilson, who was provided to the center for free.