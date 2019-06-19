× Man wanted in Morgan County for manufacturing meth, trafficking heroin

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County authorities are searching for a man who they said had heroin, meth, prescription drugs and guns in his home.

James Reid Sharpe of Somerville is wanted for first-degree meth manufacturing, heroin trafficking, meth possession and prescription drug possession.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they searched a home in the 1200 block of Morrow Mountain Road Tuesday after getting word that drug activity had been taking place there.

In the home, county drug task force agents said they found components used to make meth. They also said they found 14 grams of heroin, Xanex, Adderall, Oxycontin and Klonopin.

Anyone who knows where Sharpe is can contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s office at 256-301-1174.