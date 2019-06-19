× Man charged with capital murder for Huntsville apartment shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police have charged a man with capital murder for a shooting a week and a half ago.

Tavias Lavon Drake, 25, was booked into the Madison County Jail just before midnight. Drake also was charged with drug distribution.

Huntsville police said Drake is charged with killing Rashaun Cisero Greenwood June 9 at Beaumont Place Apartments off Bob Wallace Avenue.

Police said at the time of Greenwood’s death they believed the shooting was drug-related.

Drake’s being held in jail without bond.