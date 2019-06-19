Huntsville Animal Services has successful month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE , Ala. - Huntsville Animal Services says May was one of their most successful months yet. The shelter was able to live release 96% of dogs and 93% of cats. Aubrie Kavanagh is a spokesperson for No Kill Huntsville and says several dogs had to be put down to aggression and illness but the rest were either located with their owners or able to find new homes.

No Kill Huntsville says the success this month comes after years of hard work to encourage the City of Huntsville to make changes at the tax-funded animal shelter to keep healthy and treatable animals alive. Huntsville Animal Services has changed thanks to city leadership, shelter leadership, shelter staff and help from the community.

They say it's now up to the community to help the shelter sustain the progress made. Here are some ways you can help make the low death rate at the Huntsville Animal Shelter the new normal.

Take extraordinary measures to keep your pets contained so they don't end up at the shelter at all. If you’re going on vacation, ensure your pets cannot get loose.

Make sure that your pets can be identified if displaced from you using a microchip or a collar which has a tag or name on it.

If your pet goes missing, check on animal shelter website for the GIS map of the pets picked up in the last 72 hours and go to the animal shelter yourself to look for your pet.

The shelter is not obligated to take owned animals. have a plan in place for a Pet Parent so that someone has committed to take your pets in the event of your death, serious illness, or other life circumstance that prevents you from keeping your pets yourself.

Your pets have the cognitive function of a small child and will not do well in any animal shelter, no matter how well it is operated. If your dog is completely shut down in a kennel or shows fear-based aggression, it is possible that your dog will not be kept alive. Do not put the life of your pet at risk.

If you love animals but don't have any of your own because of travel or some other issue, consider fostering an animal to help keep an animal alive. Getting animals out of the shelter helps us understand their true personalities.

Support the shelter by adopting, fostering, and volunteering.

Last year the shelter says they took in more than 4,000 animals the goal moving forward is to lower that number. The shelter is offering free adoptions of animals that have been at the shelter more than 14 days until June 29th.