Huntsville animal hospital hosts camp to introduce kids to veterinary medicine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Whitesburg Animal Hospital hosted it's first ever Veterinary Expedition Camp Tuesday.

Elementary students learned about topics ranging from animal behavior, first-aid and nutrition.

"Our hope is to introduce another generation to what goes on, and so they understand a little bit about veterinary medicine, explained Dr. Mark Russell with the Whitesburg Animal Hospital. "And even if they don't become a veterinarian or a technician or a worker in the veterinary field, at least they'll understand more about it and have an appreciation for taking care of pets."

The camp continues Thursday with middle school students. A week-long camp for high school students will take place in July. High schoolers will be paired with dogs from Huntsville Animal Services. At the end of the week, students will help make adoption videos.