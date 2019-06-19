Huntsville animal hospital hosts camp to introduce kids to veterinary medicine

Posted 11:59 am, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:06PM, June 19, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Whitesburg Animal Hospital hosted it's first ever Veterinary Expedition Camp Tuesday.

Elementary students learned about topics ranging from animal behavior, first-aid and nutrition.

"Our hope is to introduce another generation to what goes on, and so they understand a little bit about veterinary medicine, explained Dr. Mark Russell with the Whitesburg Animal Hospital. "And even if they don't become a veterinarian or a technician or a worker in the veterinary field, at least they'll understand more about it and have an appreciation for taking care of pets."

The camp continues Thursday with middle school students. A week-long camp for high school students will take place in July. High schoolers will be paired with dogs from Huntsville Animal Services. At the end of the week, students will help make adoption videos.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.