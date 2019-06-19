History of Redstone Arsenal

Former Brigadier General and astronaut Robert Stewart, the first Army soldier to fly in space, spins a captivating story of how the Huntsville Arsenal went from making chemical weapons during WWII to becoming the Redstone Arsenal and the birthplace of the space program.

An accomplished storyteller, Stewart provides blow-by blow details about the rivalries, players and political maneuvering in Redstone Arsenal’s history. He describes the selection of Huntsville and its start with WWII chemical weapons, how the German rocket specialists escaped the Nazis ,and the eye-opening interrogation of Wernher von Braun. He moves through all the name changes, growth and transformations behind the military involvement in rocket testing, leading to the birth of NASA and the Marshall Space Flight Center.

Listen and Subscribe: Apple | Google | Stitcher | Spotify | Castbox | Pocketcasts| Radio Public

These Episodes Feature

Former Brigadier General and astronaut Robert Stewart

Related Show Links

First Soldiers in Space, Article

SMDC History: First Army astronaut earns his wings, Article

Other Episodes You Might Like

Setting the Stage for Apollo 11 with NASA Historian Brian Odom – Part 1

Setting the Stage for Apollo 11 with NASA Historian Brian Odom – Part 2

Talk to Us

Steve Johnson on Facebook

Email us your thoughts

If you like us, rate us

Giving Credit

This episode was originally recorded during a lecture at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Discovery Theater March 21, 2019. The podcast is produced in partnership with Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation. SE3 episode produced by Steve Johnson and Daniel Godwin. Music provided by Megatrax.

About Apollo 11 Legacies

Apollo 11 Legacies celebrates the space mission that took us to the moon. Most episodes are based on panel discussions in Huntsville, Alabama, featuring those who were directly involved or have a personal connection to the Apollo mission. The podcast captures their personal stories shared with a live audience. It also features professionals from NASA, industry, government and academia talking about their work in space, engineering and related fields. Produced in cooperation with the U. S. Space & Rocket Center‘s 2019 Pass the Torch Legacy panel lecture series.