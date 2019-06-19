Fire on Alabama-Florida line destroys beach condos

Photo via Escambia County/Twitter

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (AP) — An overnight fire near the Alabama-Florida state line has destroyed multiple condominiums near the beach at Perdido Key.

