Enjoy free activities at the City-Wide Fun Fest in Huntsville

Posted 12:01 pm, June 19, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Get the kids out of the house for a day of free family-friendly fun.

Huntsville Parks and Recreation are hosting the City Wide Fun Fest 2019 at Milton Frank Stadium on Thursday, June 20th. This FREE event starts at 9:00 a.m. and the fun doesn’t stop until 1:00 p.m.

This fun fest will feature games, a bounce house, FREE food, and live music performed by the Carolina Soul Band.

Attendees can also enjoy STEM, arts & craft activities, and more.

