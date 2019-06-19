Celebrate ‘Summerween’ at Sugar Belle in Huntsville with free cupcakes

Posted 8:28 am, June 19, 2019, by

Happy Halloween pumpkin summer background

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –  One local cupcakery is celebrating Halloween in June with a sweet deal.

Sugar Belle in Huntsville is hosting ‘Summerween’ on Friday, June 21th. This spooky sweet celebration kicks off at 10:00 a.m. with Halloween-themed cupcakes, donuts, costumes, and decorations.

This special event will feature a one-day-only Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte and a FREE cupcake for anyone wearing a costume.

Organizers invite you to stop by during shop hours and to watch out for the ‘Summerween Trickster.’

Dress up, eat sweet treats, and enjoy the lasting impact of the spooky season.

Sugar Belle is a locally owned mobile cupcake and dessert provider with Cupcake and Coffee Shop located at 515 Jordan Lane. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.