Celebrate 'Summerween' at Sugar Belle in Huntsville with free cupcakes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One local cupcakery is celebrating Halloween in June with a sweet deal.

Sugar Belle in Huntsville is hosting ‘Summerween’ on Friday, June 21th. This spooky sweet celebration kicks off at 10:00 a.m. with Halloween-themed cupcakes, donuts, costumes, and decorations.

This special event will feature a one-day-only Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte and a FREE cupcake for anyone wearing a costume.

Organizers invite you to stop by during shop hours and to watch out for the ‘Summerween Trickster.’

Dress up, eat sweet treats, and enjoy the lasting impact of the spooky season.

Sugar Belle is a locally owned mobile cupcake and dessert provider with Cupcake and Coffee Shop located at 515 Jordan Lane.