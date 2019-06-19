Auburn graduate Andreas Mies and partner win doubles title at 2019 French Open

Andreas Mies, an Auburn graduate, and Kevin Krawietz made history as the first all-German team to win a Grand Slam men’s doubles title after beating France’s Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy in the French Open final.

The German team claimed a 6-2 7-6 (7-3) victory over their opponents.

This was both Mies and Krawietz’s first Grand Slam final.

“I’m just really proud to be able to call myself a Grand Slam champion. It’s something no one can take away from me in this life,” said Andreas Mies.

Mies attended Auburn University from 2009 to 2013. He won 83 singles matches and 76 doubles contests during his tennis career at Auburn.

“Auburn was an important step for me in my development and career,” Mies recalled.

Mies became the first Auburn alum to win a Grand Slam event since Stephen Huss was a Wimbledon double champion in 2005.