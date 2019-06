× Auburn falls to Louisville 5-3 in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. – The Louisville Cardinals finished their College World Series elimination game Wednesday afternoon by holding the lead they had the day before over the Auburn Tigers, finishing the game 5-3.

Louisville was up 4-1 when the elimination game was suspended after four innings Tuesday because of rain. It resumed Wednesday.

Vanderbilt-Mississippi State and Florida State-Texas Tech also had games rescheduled by Tuesday’s rain.