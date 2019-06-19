× Alabama man accused of training ‘attack squirrel’ posts Facebook video featuring a squirrel

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriffs Office is still looking for a man in connection to a drug bust involving a squirrel.

Mickey Paulk,35, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, according to officials. Deputies also believe he is illegally in possession of a firearm.

When authorities executed a search warrant at Paulk’s apartment, they say they found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, and a caged squirrel.

Sources told the sheriff’s office that Paulk fed the squirrel meth to help keep it aggressive and trained it to attack people.

Animal control officials were called to retrieve the squirrel but since there wasn’t a safe way to test it for meth they released the squirrel into the wild.

On Tuesday, Paulk posted a video on Facebook to dispute the claims from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Paulk claims he doesn’t live in the home deputies searched Monday.

He appears to be with a squirrel in the video although it is not confirmed if that was the squirrel that was released.

WARNING: The Facebook video contains graphic language:

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ronnie Reynolds, 37, during the search.